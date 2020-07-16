Southwest adds new nonstop flights at Lambert airport

The new daily flights will be available from July 26 to Aug. 10

ST. LOUIS — Southwest Airlines is bringing new flights to St. Louis Lambert International Airport this month.

The new nonstop daily flights will be available from July 26 to Aug. 10. The new routes include flights from St. Louis to four locations.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Norfolk, Virginia

Providence, Rhode Island

Charlotte, North Carolina

Each flight will depart once a day.

“Southwest continues to believe in St. Louis and its possibilities,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, airport director. “We are very excited they are putting additional flights through STL for the next few weeks.”

Southwest serves 53 destinations from St. Louis.

Last month, Southwest added two new daily flights to Indianapolis International Airport.

Southwest Airlines announced it is bringing new flights to STL to help travelers celebrate Summer between July 26 and Aug. 10, 2020. pic.twitter.com/roQ4CYx76U — STL Airport (@flystl) July 16, 2020