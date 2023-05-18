5 fun things to do this summer in St. Clair County

Cross over to the Illinois side of the Mississippi River for fun day trip destinations this summer.

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — If you’re looking for things to do this summer in the St. Louis area, 5 On Your Side has got you covered. This time, we’re exploring St. Clair County, Illinois. Here are five epic day trip destinations to add to your to-do list.

Belleville’s Downtown Public Square is the focal point of the downtown area with the Veterans Memorial Fountain at its center. Each year, the square is home to many festivals, concerts and events, including Art on the Square. Featuring work from over 100 artists, entertainment and local food and drinks, Art on the Square will take place this year May 19-23. Admission is free to the event.

Visit the fields at Eckert’s Belleville Farm to pick your own crops for an enriching farm-to-table food experience. At the Belleville location, blackberries are ready to harvest straight from the bush from mid-June to mid-August, peaches can be picked right off the tree in July and August and many varieties of ripe apples can be harvested from trees from mid-August to October. Fresh produce such as tomatoes, bell peppers and sweet corn are also available during the summer on the farm.

Put your puzzle-solving skills to the test at Escape 618 in Belleville. You’ll get one hour to solve puzzles and escape from either the family-friendly Detention room or the scarier Haunted House room. Each room requires a certain number of players. Tickets cost $30 per person, or $20 for players ages 10-12 and $25 for military personnel. The escape room experiences aren’t recommended for those under 10.

Located just outside the Shiloh Gate at Scott Air Force Base, Scott Field Heritage Air Park offers the opportunity to get an up-close look at impressive military aircraft, like the C-9 Nightingale, C-130 Hercules and more, and learn about the history of the Air Force base and the served members who have served there.

Pile in the car and take a trip to see new movies under the stars on an old-fashion outdoor theater screen in Belleville. Skyview Drive-In, which opened for business back in 1949, is the last remaining drive-in theater in the St. Louis region. Tickets are $13 for adults, and one kid can get in for free with each paying adult. Additional children’s tickets are $3 each.