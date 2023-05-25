St. Louis-area swimming pools and water parks to visit this summer

Spend the summer's scorching days at these St. Louis-area swimming pools and water parks.

ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area pools and water parks will open Memorial Day weekend for the 2023 season. It’s time to grab your swimming suit, lather on the SPF and pack the towels and floaties into the car.

Whether you’re looking to swim laps, relax in a lazy river or ride a waterslide, there’s a place for you and your family to take a dip this summer.

Outdoor pools

Where: 275 New Florissant Road, Florissant, MO 63031.

275 New Florissant Road, Florissant, MO 63031. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed June 22 and 29, July 12 and 23).

May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed June 22 and 29, July 12 and 23). Features: Play structure, waterslide, diving board and lap pool.

Play structure, waterslide, diving board and lap pool. Admission: Free for kids 3 and under, $4 for kids 4-17 ($8 for non-residents), $5 for adults 18 or older ($10 for non-residents) and $4 for seniors 60-plus ($8 for non-residents).

Where: 3115 Franklin Ave., St. Louis, MO 63106.

3115 Franklin Ave., St. Louis, MO 63106. Season: Begins May 27.

Begins May 27. Admission: Free for St. Louis residents.

Where: 4011 Natural Bridge Ave., St. Louis, MO 63107.

4011 Natural Bridge Ave., St. Louis, MO 63107. Season: Delayed opening due to vandalization.

Delayed opening due to vandalization. Admission: Free for St. Louis residents.

Where: 111 South Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122.

111 South Geyer Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-24 and Aug. 28-31).

May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-24 and Aug. 28-31). Features: Competition pool, family pool and slides.

Competition pool, family pool and slides. Admission: $7 for youth 4-17 ($14 for non-residents), $8 for adults 18-plus ($14 for non-residents) and $7 for seniors 65-plus ($14 for non-residents). Season passes are available.

Where: 3000 McClay Valley Blvd., St. Peters, MO 63376.

3000 McClay Valley Blvd., St. Peters, MO 63376. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed May 30 through June 1, Aug. 21-25, Aug. 28-30 and Sept. 1).

May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed May 30 through June 1, Aug. 21-25, Aug. 28-30 and Sept. 1). Features: Shallow water area, splash pad, diving board and lap lanes.

Shallow water area, splash pad, diving board and lap lanes. Admission: $1 for kids 2 and under ($2 for non-residents), $5 for youth 3-17 ($6 for non-residents), $6 for adults ($8 for non-residents), $5 for seniors 55-plus ($6 for non-residents) and $5 for military ($6 for non-residents).

Where: 4025 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118.

4025 Minnesota Ave., St. Louis, MO 63118. Season: Begins May 27.

Begins May 27. Admission: Free for St. Louis residents.

Water parks

Where: 403 Civic Park Drive, O’Fallon, MO 63366.

403 Civic Park Drive, O’Fallon, MO 63366. Season: Begins May 27.

Begins May 27. Features: Waterslides, diving board, lazy river, splash pad, floating bridge, play structure and family-friendly whirlpool.

Waterslides, diving board, lazy river, splash pad, floating bridge, play structure and family-friendly whirlpool. Admission: $9 for kids ($11 for non-residents), $10 for adults ($12 for non-residents) and $9 for seniors ($11 for non-residents). Season passes are available.

Where: 2344 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043

2344 McKelvey Road, Maryland Heights, MO 63043 Season: May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21 through Sept. 1).

May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21 through Sept. 1). Features: Waterslides, lazy river, kids’ area and FlowRider.

Waterslides, lazy river, kids’ area and FlowRider. Admission: $5 for adults ages 16-61, $4 for kids 4-15, $4 for seniors 62 or older and free for kids 3 and under. Season passes are also available.

Where: 1900 Randolph St., St. Charles, MO 63301.

1900 Randolph St., St. Charles, MO 63301. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4.

May 27 through Sept. 4. Features: Waterslides, lap pool, diving boards, play structure, climbing wall and kiddie pool.

Waterslides, lap pool, diving boards, play structure, climbing wall and kiddie pool. Admission: $3.75 for kids 2 and under ($4.25 for non-residents), $9 for kids and seniors ($12 for non-residents) and $10 for adults ($14 for non-residents). After 4 p.m., it is $8 for children and seniors ($11 for non-residents) and $9 for adults ($14 for non-residents). Season passes are available.

Where: 4201 Fee Fee Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044.

4201 Fee Fee Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044. Season: May 27 to Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28-Sept. 1).

May 27 to Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28-Sept. 1). Features: Splash pad, play structure, swimming pool with lazy river, water slides and competition pool.

Splash pad, play structure, swimming pool with lazy river, water slides and competition pool. Admission: Free for kids under 4, $5 for kids 4-15 ($9 for non-residents), $6 for adults ($10 for non-residents) and $5 for seniors 60-plus ($9 for non-residents). Season passes are available.

Where: 930 Holly Hills Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111.

930 Holly Hills Ave., St. Louis, MO 63111. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4 (weekends and holidays reserved for members and their guests).

May 27 through Sept. 4 (weekends and holidays reserved for members and their guests). Features: Waterslide, splash pad, splash park play structure, lazy rivet, water vortex and lap pool.

Waterslide, splash pad, splash park play structure, lazy rivet, water vortex and lap pool. Admission: $8 for kids up to 12, $13 for those 13 to 64, $10 for seniors 65-plus and $32 per household. Season passes are available.

Where: 1365 Lydia Hill Drive, Chesterfield, MO 63017.

1365 Lydia Hill Drive, Chesterfield, MO 63017. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1).

May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1). Features: Waterslides, lazy river, play structure and competition pool.

Waterslides, lazy river, play structure and competition pool. Admission: $6 for those under 18 ($9 for non-residents), $7 for adults ($9 for non-residents), $6 for seniors ($9 for non-residents) and free for kids under 2. Season passes are available.

Where: 9245 Whitecliff Park Lane, Crestwood, MO 63126.

9245 Whitecliff Park Lane, Crestwood, MO 63126. Season: Begins May 26.

Begins May 26. Features: Lap pool with diving boards, flume slide, climbing wall, family play pool with slides, lazy river and lily pad challenge area.

Lap pool with diving boards, flume slide, climbing wall, family play pool with slides, lazy river and lily pad challenge area. Admission: free for kids 3 and under, $6 for kids 4-11 ($8 for non-residents), $8 for adults ($10 for non-residents), $6 for seniors 62-plus ($8 for non-residents) and $1 for active-duty military. Season passes are available.

Where: 2 Black Knight Drive, Farmington, MO 63640.

2 Black Knight Drive, Farmington, MO 63640. Season: Opens May 27.

Opens May 27. F eatures: Water slides, lazy river, play structure with bucket drop, splash pad, lap pool and kid’s pool.

Water slides, lazy river, play structure with bucket drop, splash pad, lap pool and kid’s pool. Admission: Free for kids 2 and under, $7.50 for kids 3-11, $8.50 for those 12-61 and $7.50 for seniors 62-plus. After 4 p.m., it’s $6.50 for kids 3-11, $7.50 for those 12-61 and $6.50 for seniors 62-plus. Season passes are available.

Where: 7550 Lohmeyer Ave., Maplewood, MO 63143.

7550 Lohmeyer Ave., Maplewood, MO 63143. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1).

May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1). Features: Eight-lane competition pool, leisure pool with lazy river, waterslides, spray pad and waterspouts.

Eight-lane competition pool, leisure pool with lazy river, waterslides, spray pad and waterspouts. Admission: Free for kids 2 and under, $5 for youth 3-15 ($10 for non-residents), $8 for adults 16-59 ($10 for non-residents) and $5 for seniors 60-plus ($10 for non-residents). Season passes are available.

Where: 3200 Droste Road, St. Charles, MO 63301.

3200 Droste Road, St. Charles, MO 63301. Season: Permanently closed due to “major functionality and infrastructure issues.”

Where: 2577 Redman Road, St. Louis, MO 63136.

2577 Redman Road, St. Louis, MO 63136. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1).

May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1). Features: Tot pool, interactive play structure, otter slide, lap lanes, diving board, lazy river, drop slide and water slide.

Tot pool, interactive play structure, otter slide, lap lanes, diving board, lazy river, drop slide and water slide. Admission: Free for kids 3 and under, $6 for kids 4-12, $8 for adults 13-64 and $6 for seniors 65-plus. Season passes are available.

Where: 335 Holloway Road, Ballwin, MO 63011.

335 Holloway Road, Ballwin, MO 63011. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed May 30 through June 2, Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1).

May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed May 30 through June 2, Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1). Features: Competitive pool, diving boards, tree swing, lazy river, waterslides, leisure pool, sprays, play structure, kiddie pool, splash pads and vortex.

Competitive pool, diving boards, tree swing, lazy river, waterslides, leisure pool, sprays, play structure, kiddie pool, splash pads and vortex. Admission: $6 for youth 3-18 ($15 for non-residents), $7 for adults 18-plus ($15 for non-residents), $6 for seniors 62-plus ($15 for non-residents), $5 for police fire, EMS, veterans and active military ($10 for non-residents). Summer passes are available.

Where: 4343 West Florissant Ave., St. Louis, MO 63115.

4343 West Florissant Ave., St. Louis, MO 63115. Features: Indoor water park with water slide, play structure, lazy river and lap pool.

Indoor water park with water slide, play structure, lazy river and lap pool. Admission: $10 for youth 12 and under, $15 for adults and $25 per household for up to two visits per year. You can also purchase a YMCA membership.

Where: 100 Palisades Parkway, Grafton, IL 62037.

100 Palisades Parkway, Grafton, IL 62037. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4 (after Aug. 11, open weekends and Labor Day only).

May 27 through Sept. 4 (after Aug. 11, open weekends and Labor Day only). Features: Wave pool, swirl pool, waterslides, rafts, lazy river, play structure and kid’s pool.

Wave pool, swirl pool, waterslides, rafts, lazy river, play structure and kid’s pool. Admission: Daily passes vary with different rates for seniors and those under and over 42 inches tall. Season passes are available.

Where: 111 South Brentwood Blvd., Clayton, MO 63105.

111 South Brentwood Blvd., Clayton, MO 63105. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed June 23-25; July 14-16; and Aug. 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 and 30).

May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed June 23-25; July 14-16; and Aug. 7, 9, 14, 16, 21, 23, 28 and 30). Features: Competition pool, dive tank, diving boards and a kid’s pool with play features.

Competition pool, dive tank, diving boards and a kid’s pool with play features. Admission: $5 for youth 3-17 ($8 for guests/non-residents), $7 for adults ($10 for guests/non-residents) and $6 for seniors 65-plus ($9 for guests/non-residents). Season passes are available. Non-residents must be accompanied by a pass holder or resident to qualify for guest admission.

Where: 5200 Shrewsbury Ave., Shrewsbury, MO 63119.

5200 Shrewsbury Ave., Shrewsbury, MO 63119. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4.

May 27 through Sept. 4. Features: Waterslide, diving board, lap lanes, lazy river and a kid’s area.

Waterslide, diving board, lap lanes, lazy river and a kid’s area. Admission: $3 for residents ages 3-15 ($8 for guests) and $4 for ages 16-plus ($10 for guests). Season passes are available for residents and non-residents. Guests seeking daily admission must be accompanied by a pass holder.

Where: 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka, MO 63025.

4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka, MO 63025. Season: June 4 through Sept. 4 (after Aug. 11, open weekends and Labor Day only).

June 4 through Sept. 4 (after Aug. 11, open weekends and Labor Day only). Features: Multi-level kids play area, lazy river, water slides, wave pool and giant raft slides..

Multi-level kids play area, lazy river, water slides, wave pool and giant raft slides.. Admission: Single day passes to Six Flags starting at $34.99, and Hurricane Harbor is $7 add-on. Season passes available.

Where: 501 North Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO 63135.

501 North Florissant Road, Ferguson, MO 63135. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1).

May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1). Features: Waterslide, lazy river, play structure, splash pad, lap lanes and diving board.

Waterslide, lazy river, play structure, splash pad, lap lanes and diving board. Admission: Free for kids 3 and under, $4 for open swim ($7 for non-residents), $2 after 4 p.m. ($5 for non-residents) and $3 for adult swim ($5 for non-residents). Memberships are available.

Where: 7335 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Louis, MO 63133.

7335 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Louis, MO 63133. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4.

May 27 through Sept. 4. Features: Play structure, water playground, waterslide and lap lanes.

Play structure, water playground, waterslide and lap lanes. Admission: Free for kids 3 and under, $4 for kids 4-12, $5 for those 13-64 and $4 for seniors 65-plus. Season passes are available.

Where: 12512 West Watson Road, St. Louis, MO 63127.

12512 West Watson Road, St. Louis, MO 63127. Season: Begins May 26.

Begins May 26. Features: Lazy river, lap lanes, diving boards and whirlpool.

Lazy river, lap lanes, diving boards and whirlpool. Admission: Free for kids under 3, $8 for kids 3-15 and seniors 60-plus ($9 for non-residents) and $9.50 for adults ($11 for non-residents). Memberships are available.

Where: 5270 Mexico Road, St. Peters, MO 63376.

5270 Mexico Road, St. Peters, MO 63376. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1).

May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1). Features: Play structure, leisure pool, splash pad and waterslides.

Play structure, leisure pool, splash pad and waterslides. Admission: $2 for kids 2 and under ($3 for non-residents), $7 for youth 3-17 ($10 for non-residents), $8 for adults ($12 for non-residents), $7 for seniors 55-plus ($10 for non-residents) and $7 for military ($10 for non-residents). Season passes are available.

Where: 8001 Dale Ave., St. Louis, MO 63117.

8001 Dale Ave., St. Louis, MO 63117. Season: Open year-round. Residents and members only on weekends.

Open year-round. Residents and members only on weekends. Features: Lap lanes, stream room, sauna and splash pad.

Lap lanes, stream room, sauna and splash pad. Admission: Free for kids under 3, $5 for kids 3-15 ($8 for non-residents), $6 for those 16-59 ($10 for non-residents) and $5 for seniors 60-plus ($8 for non-residents).

Where: 1050 Des Peres Road, Des Peres, MO 63131.

1050 Des Peres Road, Des Peres, MO 63131. Season: Outdoor pool opens May 27.

Outdoor pool opens May 27. Features: Indoor and outdoor pools, waterslides, lazy river, hot tub, lap lanes, splash pad and play structure.

Indoor and outdoor pools, waterslides, lazy river, hot tub, lap lanes, splash pad and play structure. Admission: Free for kids 2 and under, $7 for those 3 and older ($10 for non-residents) and $7 for military ($7 for non-residents).

Where: 305 Gregg Road, St. Louis, MO 63125.

305 Gregg Road, St. Louis, MO 63125. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1).

May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1). Features: Deep pool with slide, diving board, diving platform and climbing wall; wet deck area; lazy river; and tot area with play structure.

Deep pool with slide, diving board, diving platform and climbing wall; wet deck area; lazy river; and tot area with play structure. Admission: Kids 3 and under are free with paying adults, $6 for kids 4-12, $8 for those 13-64 and $6 for seniors 65-plus. Season passes are available.

Where: 1875 Muegge Road, St. Charles, MO 63303.

1875 Muegge Road, St. Charles, MO 63303. Season: May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1).

May 27 through Sept. 4 (closed Aug. 21-25 and Aug. 28 through Sept. 1). Features: Waterslide, pool and play structure.

Waterslide, pool and play structure. Admission: $3.75 for kids 2 and under ($4.25 for non-residents), $10 for kids and seniors ($13 for non-residents) and $11 for adults ($15 for non-residents). After 4 p.m., it’s $9 for kids and seniors ($12 for non-residents) and $10 for adults ($14 for non-residents). Season passes are available.

Where: 33 East Glendale Road, Webster Groves, MO 63119.

33 East Glendale Road, Webster Groves, MO 63119. Season: May 27 through Sept. 3 (closed Aug. 14-17, 21-24 and 28-31).

May 27 through Sept. 3 (closed Aug. 14-17, 21-24 and 28-31). Features: Spray park playground, toddler pool, leisure pool and lap pool.

Spray park playground, toddler pool, leisure pool and lap pool. Admission: $6 for those 4-61 ($10 for non-residents) and $6 for seniors 61-plus ($10 for non-residents). Season passes are available.

Where: 1186 Teson Road, Hazelwood, MO 63042.

1186 Teson Road, Hazelwood, MO 63042. Season: Opens May 27.

Opens May 27. Features: Water slides, play structure, lap pool, diving boards and lazy river.

Water slides, play structure, lap pool, diving boards and lazy river. Admission: $7 for kids and seniors ($14 for non-residents) and $8 for adults ($16 for non-residents).