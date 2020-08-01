ST. LOUIS — Travel site TripSavvy has named St. Louis the best travel destination for families in 2020.

As people from St. Louis know, there are a ton of different things for families to do in the Lou, from checking out the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo, to exploring the City Museum.

“St. Louis was placed on the list as the best place for families, highlighting the large number of free attractions, museums that encourage touching and playing, and one of the best zoos in the country, with an elephant scheduled to give birth in the summer of 2020,” TripSavvy stated on its website.

The travel site selected cities for 19 categories to create a list of the best places to travel in 2020 including “Best for a Bucket List” and “Best for History Buffs.”

TripSavvy said its list of places to travel was “a little bit different” than the average list.

"We don’t just rely on the places you saw on Instagram this year or what’s trending overall. Using data from our Editors' Choice Awards and the first-hand knowledge of our team of editors and writers around the world, we hand-selected 19 places around the world (some big and some small) that are perfect for each type of traveler, whether you’re traveling with kids in tow, bringing back an empty suitcase for souvenirs, or only packing a trusted pair of hiking boots and a map," TripSavvy explained.

Click here to see TripSavvy’s full list of the best places to travel in 2020.

