This St. Louis firm is taking everyone in the company to Abu Dhabi to visit SeaWorld

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis-based firm plans to send its entire company — more than 200 employees and family members — on a trip to the Middle East.

The reason? A visit to the world's largest aquarium.

Planning and urban development firm PGAV, headquartered in downtown St. Louis and with offices in Kansas City and Orlando, Florida, gave every employee from its three offices the opportunity to travel to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, for a week in October to experience the newly opened SeaWorld Abu Dhabi theme park in person.

The company’s PGAV Destinations division designed the estimated $1.2 billion indoor theme park, the first international version of SeaWorld and the first SeaWorld park to be built in 35 years. The new SeaWorld location opened in May, and is the largest project the firm has ever worked on, said Mike Konzen, chairman and CEO of PGAV and managing principal of PGAV Destinations.