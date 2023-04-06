St. Louis among most beautiful, affordable places to live in US, travel magazine says

Travel + Leisure magazine named its 10 prettiest places to live in the U.S. that won't break the bank, and St. Louis made the list.

ST. LOUIS — A recent Travel + Leisure magazine list ranks the City of St. Louis as the No. 6 most beautiful and affordable place to live in the U.S.

The top 10 list was compiled for people looking to relocate using U.S. News & World Reports data that looked at the cost of living, median monthly rent, median home price in relation to the national median and the quality of life in each city.

Travel + Leisure said St. Louis greatly appeals to those looking to relocate due to its magnificent sights, including the Gateway Arch and Forest Park. It's also affordable due to its median housing cost being around $260,000 - far less than the national median of $438,200.

Find the full list of the most beautiful and affordable cities in the U.S. below:

Hickory, North Carolina. Grand Rapids, Michigan. Greenville, South Carolina. Louisville, Kentucky. Knoxville, Tennessee. St. Louis, Missouri. Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. South Bend, Indiana. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.