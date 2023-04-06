St. Louis among most beautiful, affordable places to live in US, travel magazine says

ST. LOUIS — A recent Travel + Leisure magazine list ranks the City of St. Louis as the No. 6 most beautiful and affordable place to live in the U.S.
The top 10 list was compiled for people looking to relocate using U.S. News & World Reports data that looked at the cost of living, median monthly rent, median home price in relation to the national median and the quality of life in each city.
Travel + Leisure said St. Louis greatly appeals to those looking to relocate due to its magnificent sights, including the Gateway Arch and Forest Park. It's also affordable due to its median housing cost being around $260,000 - far less than the national median of $438,200.
Find the full list of the most beautiful and affordable cities in the U.S. below:
- Hickory, North Carolina.
- Grand Rapids, Michigan.
- Greenville, South Carolina.
- Louisville, Kentucky.
- Knoxville, Tennessee.
- St. Louis, Missouri.
- Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas.
- Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.
- South Bend, Indiana.
- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
St. Louis has been recognized on a few other national travel lists this year. USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards named Forest Park the best city park for the second year in a row. The readers' choice awards also named Saint Louis Zoo the 8th best zoo in the country.
