ST. LOUIS — April 23rd is National Take A Chance Day.

The National Day Calendar writes this day “encourages us to break out of our comfort zone.”

According to a survey by Provision Living, 95 percent of people have a bucket list to accomplish such adventurous goals.

Of those goals, most of the population has a desire to travel.

Several viewers including Tammy Landram hope to visit every US state.

A handful of comments on our Facebook page also mentioned overseas travels to Europe!

The Provision Living survey lists finances as the second most popular bucket list category.

For financial goals, many of you reached high.

Jack Stack said he wants to, “win the lottery.”

As the saying goes, dream big!