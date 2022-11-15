Millions of people hitting the road for Thanksgiving this week

Although it will be busy on the roads this year, gas prices in Missouri are the cheapest they've been since February.

ST. LOUIS — Millions of Americans will be traveling across the country in the air and on the road this Thanksgiving holiday week.

According to AAA, the average gas price in Missouri is currently $3.20 per gallon. That's still more expensive than last year, but it's 10 cents cheaper than last week.

It also shows drivers in St. Louis are paying the least statewide at only $3.09 per gallon. In Illinois, AAA shows the average gas price per gallon is $3.94.

AAA also predicts 48.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving. 5 On Your Side talked to one Olivette resident who is doing just that.

"I'm on my way to Dallas, Texas, to visit my older sister and my younger sister," DeMarco Taylor said. "This is the first stop we made and then every stop after that will probably just be for energy and some fuel."

According to the navigation app Waze, this past Monday, Nov. 21, was the best day to hit the road travel-wise. It also said this Friday, Nov. 25, is the best day to come home.

Waze said Wednesday, Nov. 23, is the worst day to leave, and Saturday, Nov. 26, is the worst day to come home this year travel-wise. It said these two days are projected to be the two busiest days of the week.