Which airlines are requiring customers to wear a face mask?

After JetBlue announced it will require passengers to wear a face mask during travel to stop the spread of COVID-19, a number of airlines have followed suit.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As states begin easing some of the restrictions put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19, major U.S. airlines are adding to their list of requirements for employees and passengers to follow.

Coinciding with CDC guidelines, a number of airlines are beginning to mandate that passengers wear face masks during travel, while others are only making the requirement for employees.

Below is a list of airlines that have moved toward more protections for their customers and workers.

American

Beginning on May 11, American Airlines says it will require all customers to wear a face-covering while onboard their flight. American said that "very young passengers and those with conditions that prevent them from wearing a face-covering" will be exempt.

The Airline has already announced the face mask requirement for flight attendants, which begins on May 1.

Delta

Delta says "employees and customers will experience an extra layer of protection starting on May 4..." That extra layer of protection will be a requirement for all customers to wear a mask or "appropriate face covering" during travel. Earlier this week, the airline said it began requiring employees to wear face masks if they're not able to keep six feet of distance from others.

Frontier

Frontier announced on Thursday that it will require all passengers to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at the ticket counters, gate areas, and on board their flight. The mandate begins on May 8. Face coverings have been required for flight crews since April 13, according to the airline's website.

Frontier has also implemented a program that requires customers to accept a "health acknowledgement." Its website says passengers must certify they nor anyone in their household has exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 in the previous two weeks. Passengers must also check their temperature before leaving for the airport and wash their hands before their flight.





JetBlue

JetBlue was the first major airline to announce that customers must wear face coverings on all flights. The requirement begins on May 4. JetBlue said its customers must cover their nose and mouth from check-in, to boarding, in-flight and deplaning. Small children are exempt.

United

United Airlines says it became the first major U.S. carrier to require all flight attendants wear a face covering while onboard the plane. Beginning on May 4, the airline said it will expand that requirement for all employees on board, including pilots. It will also "strongly encourage" passengers wear face coverings, and will provide them at no cost.

