Photos: Viewers share photos of snow in St. Louis

Thanks to everyone for sending in your snow photos! Got a photo to send to us? Find out how in this story.

ST. LOUIS — The winter storm 5 On Your Side meteorologists have been tracking for days has arrived. With it came rain, sleet and snow. But despite some treacherous conditions, St. Louisans have found ways to safely enjoy the winter weather.

Some go out and layer up for a walk or sled ride, while others admire the winter wonderland from indoors. Some furry friends even got out to enjoy the frozen fun, and if they're anything like my dog, refused to come back inside.

Upwards of 6-12 inches total of snowfall and sleet are predicted for the St. Louis area, with higher amounts to the north and more ice to the south. You can follow the latest updates for Wednesday from our 5 On Your Side weather team at this link.

PHOTOS: Winter storm arrives in St. Louis 1/45

2/45

3/45

4/45

5/45

6/45

7/45

8/45

9/45

10/45

11/45

12/45

13/45

14/45

15/45

16/45

17/45

18/45

19/45

20/45

21/45

22/45

23/45

24/45

25/45

26/45

27/45

28/45

29/45

30/45

31/45

32/45

33/45

34/45

35/45

36/45

37/45

38/45

39/45

40/45

41/45

42/45

43/45

44/45

45/45 1 / 45

Thanks to everyone who has shared their snow photos and videos with 5 On Your Side. If you'd like to share your photos and videos, here are the steps below. They could end up in this gallery or on TV!

Open the 5 On Your Side App In the bottom, right-hand corner click on the "Near Me" button Then in the upper left-hand corner click on the "Share With Us" button Follow the instructions and hit submit!