ST. LOUIS — We'll see a pretty noticeable shift in the weather Thursday beginning at about 10 a.m., starting with gusty winds.

The entire bi-state area is under a wind advisory for Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. We could see wind gusts up to 45 mph.

We're also keeping an eye on the possibility for storms Thursday night.

Thunderstorms will form near or just west of St. Louis anywhere from 5-7 p.m., lining up with the evening drive home.

The storms will move eastward with a cold front. As they push eastward into Illinois, they'll gain strength and some storms could turn severe.

The potentially severe storms should be in Illinois from 7-11 p.m. with lingering rain into 3 a.m.

St. Louis is outlooked for a "marginal" risk for severe weather, which is the lowest risk level. Areas to our east have a higher "slight" risk.

Temperatures Thursday will be warm. Monday starts near 70 with cloudy skies. We'll stay mostly cloudy with highs near 77 into the evening.

Friday is a much cooler day with morning temperatures starting in the 30s and 40s. Friday’s highs will only top out near 60. So, a big drop in temperatures still coming! Friday is a dry day and so is Saturday, but both will be cooler than the past few days. Saturday night through Sunday our next round of rain moves in and Sunday’s highs will only be in the 40s with some showers.

Monday, we’re back into the 60s. Tuesday is looking a little warmer into the 70s. Wednesday through Friday next week we'll see more chances for rain.

