A strong storm or two expected later Monday afternoon into the evening

Another round of showers and storms will move through the region later Monday into Monday night

ST. LOUIS — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across our region by later Monday afternoon into Monday evening.

The greatest risk of severe weather will be across parts of central into southern Missouri. The main threat for areas southwest of St. Louis looks to be a few storms with large hail. While a few storms may have gusty winds, the greater threat of damaging winds seems to be even farther south.

By mid-afternoon, a few strong storms will be moving from mid-Missouri into the Rolla and Salem areas. Through the rest of the afternoon and into the early evening, other strong storms may develop across other parts of the area, with the main focus generally southwest of St. Louis.

Download the free 5 On Your Side app to get the latest watches and warnings and track conditions live with our interactive radar. Use the links below to download now.

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play

The area of showers and storms will expand across most of the area through the evening. Any severe threat decreases dramatically as you move north and east of the metro area. The overall severe threat will diminish by late evening.

Relatively quiet weather returns for the middle of the week. Another rain chance arrives by late Thursday. Overall, the rest of the week will feature below-average temperatures.

LATEST HIGH RESOLUTION FUTURECAST





