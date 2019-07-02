ST. LOUIS — A lobe of arctic air will glance by our area giving us a couple of really cold nights and a frigid Friday.

Lows tonight will dip close to 10 degrees, and with winds blowing 10-20 mph and gusts to 35 mph overnight, wind chills across much of the region will fall below zero overnight and early Friday.

We had some light snow showers and flurries this afternoon and early evening on the radar. Ground reports have been lacking, but based on visibility changes, at least some areas of light flurries were reaching the ground.

Skies will clear overnight. We will enjoy lots of bright sunshine, but it will stay cold Friday with highs trying to reach the mid-20s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and frigid in the morning with low back near 10 degrees. Highs will reach the mid-30s, but the winds will be lighter so it won't feel nearly as cold as Friday.

Late Saturday night and early Sunday morning our next systems comes through with a chance for light snow or mixed precipitation.

There could be a little more mixed precipitation Monday and Tuesday morning. Skies should become variably cloudy later Tuesday. and partly sunny Wednesday. Most of the highs from Sunday through the following Friday will range between the upper 30s and lower 40s.

