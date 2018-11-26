Happy Monday

All of the winter weather advisories and Blizzard warnings have been canceled for our region. Wind advisory canceled for the metro. There is still a wind advisory for southern IL east of the metro and for Perry County, Missouri until 6 am.

The strong early-season winter storm that crossed the bi-state is finally winding down and moving away from us this morning. This means improving but very cold weather conditions for your Monday.

An area of snow showers will clear St. Louis metro around 5 or 6 am today, leaving our region to clean up after a windy night for everyone and heavy snow over Pike County, Missouri. There may be some patchy ice this morning, so take extra care on the roads and on untreated sidewalks.

Gusty northwesterly wind will keep our temperatures in the lower 30s today under partly sunny skies. Grab a wind breaking layer too because wind chill temperatures will be in the 20s all day long. Quite cold tonight and still blustery, with overnight low temperatures near 20 and wind chill temperatures in the teens.

The middle of the week is quiet until we arrive at Thursday.

Tomorrow is sunny and very cold, high temperatures near 30°F again. Clouds increase again Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the middle 30s. Watch for a couple of rain showers on Thursday as 40-degree weather moves back into the bi-state.

Friday looks mainly dry, with showers and rain coming back for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will reach the 40s on Friday, with 50s Saturday, and 40s again on Sunday.

