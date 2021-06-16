Ameren Missouri teams up Cool Down St. Louis ahead of 100-degree heat spike

Ameren donated 800 air conditioners, 800 LED light bulbs and $165,000 to keep seniors and people with disabilities cool

ST. LOUIS — "One thing we know is that heat is underrated as a killer," 5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell told the crowd of volunteers Wednesday morning.

Ameren employees teamed up with community members to load 800 air conditioners and 800 LED light bulbs onto trucks bound for St. Louis homes.

"These 800 air conditioners will save lives," St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson told the gathering. Backing up Connell's claim, the chief added, "I see the increase in better health because of these air conditioners. I see it every year."

In addition to the energy-efficient air conditioners and LED light bulbs, Ameren Missouri wrote a $165,000 check to Cool Down St. Louis.

Cool Down St. Louis works every summer to get air conditioners into senior and disabled people's homes. The organization also provides energy bill assistance to qualifying households.

For people worried about how they are going to pay their next electricity bill, Ameren Missouri's President Marty Lyons offers this advice.

"My advice to our neighbors that are struggling to make their energy payments during these hot summer days, like the 100 degrees we are going to have on Friday, please turn your air conditioner on."