Another heat wave builds in the Bi-State this week

Afternoon heat indices climb above 105° across parts of the metro St. Louis area this week

ST. LOUIS — Another stretch of dangerous heat is developing this week across parts of Missouri and Illinois. A heat advisory has been issued for much of the area including all of the metro St. Louis region from 1 p.m. Monday through 9 p.m. Thursday.

After being near 90° for the high temperature Saturday and Sunday, we expect highs in the mid to perhaps even upper 90s for several days this week. Humidity levels will also increase creating dangerous afternoon heat indices above 105° in much of the metro area.

There may be some brief relief from the heat Monday afternoon with a few scattered thunderstorms possible. The best chance will occur during the afternoon and early evening along and south of Interstate 70 and generally along and west of the Mississippi River. Other than the brief break in the heat from any storms, the steamy weather pattern is expected to linger for much of the week.

Tuesday into the end of the week, rain chances look lower with nothing to force thunderstorms to develop outside of an isolated storm during the heat of the day. Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the hottest days of the week with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will top out between 105 and 110° in the heart of the urban corridor.

By the end of the week, the temperatures are expected to drop slightly as the core of the hot air drifts away. It is still hot and humid and by the end of the weekend, perhaps some scattered showers and storms.

Remember, high heat coupled with high humidity increases the risk for heat-related illness.

Limit your time outdoors during the hottest time of day. Wear loose, light-colored clothing and try to get into the air conditioning as often as possible. Drink plenty of water. Keep pets inside during heat like this and remember to check on elderly family and friends along with your children.