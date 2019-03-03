ST. LOUIS — The Gateway Arch National Park will open two hours later than usual Sunday due to snowy conditions.

The Arch will open at 11 a.m. The Old Courthouse will open at 10 a.m.

Arch officials cited the potential for hazardous road and weather conditions for the delay.

The Missouri Botanical Garden also delayed its opening Sunday because of snowy conditions. It's set to open at 1 p.m.

STORM ALERT: Snow is falling around St. Louis, MoDOT says stay home if you can

Several crashes have closed sections of the interstates in the bi-state area Sunday morning. MoDOT is urging everyone to stay off the roads if you can while the snow is falling so crews can work to clear the roadways.

The snow is expected to end by 1 p.m. with a total of 1 to 3 inches of snow on the ground.

