ST. LOUIS — Arctic air and a fresh blanket of snow has made for an extremely cold start to our week in St. Louis.

Monday morning temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chill temperatures as cold as -13°F in St. Louis metro. Areas north of St. Louis and to the west near Rolla could see wind chill temperatures drop to as cold as -15° to -20°F.

Watch for ice caused by refreeze from snow that melted Sunday.

Monday is sunny with daytime temperatures in the teens toward 20° in the afternoon. Monday night will be chilly again, with overnight lows in the teens.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with a warming trend in the 20s to 30s during the day. Tuesday night temperatures will again fall back into the teens.

Dangerous early March cold will give way to warmer weather later this week.

Thursday the bi-state could see a little light snow and rain, followed by a dry and warmer Friday. The weekend looks even warmer with a chance for thunderstorms by Saturday.