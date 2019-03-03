ST. LOUIS — Accumulating snow has come to an end for metro St. Louis. Now, we’re gearing up for several days of bitterly cold temperatures.

Temperatures will remain in the 20s for the daylight hours. Dangerous cold weather is expected overnight, with low temperatures in the single digits Monday morning. The wind chill temperatures will be as cold as -10°.

Sunday afternoon will be mainly dry, blustery and chilly in St. Louis after an overnight and morning system dropped 1-3 inches of snow.

Arctic air will roll into the bi-state Sunday night and remain in place through Wednesday morning.

Monday afternoon is sunny, with high temperatures in the lower 20s.

A warming trend slowly creeps our way for the rest of the week.

Tuesday morning will be cold again with temperatures in the teens, followed by lower 30s in the afternoon. Wednesday morning we’ll also see temperatures in the teens, with middle 30s for afternoon high temperatures. Expect near or above 40° for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

