CAHOKIA, Ill. — Flooding problems continued into Sunday after a waterlogged Saturday in the bi-state area. A Cahokia, Illinois family woke up Sunday to water surrounding their house.

Crews from the Cahokia Fire Department responded to a home on St. Matthew Court. The family reported there was about a foot-and-a-half of water around their house and they couldn’t get out.

Firefighters safely escorted the family of four and their dog out of the house, Cahokia Fire Chief Stephen Robbins said.

The family had said the water rose around their house overnight.

They weren’t alone. Hundreds of people in the Metro East area—Cahokia, in particular—became trapped inside their homes Saturday due to flooding. People used boats to paddle through the water. Other neighbors took a risk and drove through the rising waters.

