What's with the hazy sky in St. Louis?

Wildfires in western Canada have thrown smoke thousands of feet into the atmosphere. That's why it's hazy in the region today.

ST. LOUIS — It's that time of the year, as things heat up and dry out in areas to our north and west, we are susceptible to wildfire smoke impacting our region.

We are no strangers to this, but if you haven't seen it in a while, you may be curious as to why the sun is a bit milkier today and we don't have the bright, blue sky we are so often accustomed to.

Our visible satellite imagery is showing that line of smoke and the thickness it has settled over our area. There is no sign that this changes over the next couple of days. It will probably be until Friday when our next system arrives to change the wind direction and get some of this out of here.

Areas in western Canada have been dealing with an extremely dry spring. More than 100 wildfires have burned since the start of May, and that wildfire smoke is vaulted thousands of feet above the surface. Notice the wind arrow direction as well: that front that cleared us out from our rainy pattern was also responsible for bringing this smoke down from Canada.

We aren't smelling much of that wildfire smoke here at the surface, but it's not impacting our air quality. Because the particles are so far above the surface, they are not impacting our air quality as a result of this specific pattern. This is not always the case, but don't worry about this particular pattern impacting our air quality locally.

