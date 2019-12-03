RELATED: Live interactive radar

ST. LOUIS – Spring weather moves into the bi-state this week, with warmer temperatures and a chance for thunderstorms.



Tuesday starts off quiet, with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the morning in the 30s. Afternoon temperatures will again reach 50 degrees or warmer, with a slight shower chance during the late afternoon.



Showers become more widespread toward the evening hours, with some thunder possible in a few spots. This is all thanks to a warm front lifting through Missouri and Illinois tonight.



Wednesday and Thursday are both warm and windy days. Wednesday we will have mostly cloudy skies with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

A couple of storms south of metro St. Louis may be severe, with strong winds and an extremely isolated tornado threat. We will track these storms should they become severe.

Thursday will be sunny and very windy. High temperatures will reach the 60s to near 70 degrees both days.



A cold front pushes through St. Louis metro late on Thursday, plunging our temperatures into the 40s for Friday and Saturday.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. On Sunday and Monday temperatures will warm again into the 50s to near 60 degrees. Dry weather should continue into early next week.

