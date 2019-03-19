ST. LOUIS – Rain chances return to the bi-state Tuesday night and warmer days are ahead for us.

RELATED: Live interactive radar



Tuesday is a cloudier day compared to Monday, but dry. Outside of a few sprinkles, rain will hold off until Tuesday night. High temperatures will reach the 50s again Tuesday in St. Louis.



Showers move in overnight, mainly after midnight, and last through the morning drive on Wednesday. Rain will clear by midday, with more 50 degrees weather for the region.



Back to back sunny days are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, with 50s Thursday afternoon and 60s by Friday.

Staying warm for the weekend, in the 60s, with clouds returning to the region. Rain showers are possible Sunday through Tuesday of next week as a slow-moving storm system crosses the middle of the U.S.

5 On Your Side weather app

iPhone | Google Play

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play