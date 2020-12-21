How to see the 'Christmas Star' in St. Louis Monday evening

Jupiter and Saturn will get so close this evening it will cause an effect some call the "Christmas Star"

ST. LOUIS — All this month, Jupiter and Saturn have been getting closer together and Monday night is the big event creating what many are calling the "Christmas Star". The sky is expected to be clear in the evening allowing for good viewing.

You'll find this rare sight low in the southwest sky after sunset. The best viewing will be from around 5:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. Monday. Both planets and some of their moons will be visible with binoculars or a small telescope. The planets will slip below the horizon a little after 7 p.m.

The two planets are at their closest this evening — so close that they will appear about the thickness of a dime held at arm's length. This is known as the "great conjunction" as every 20 years this century the orbits of Earth, Jupiter and Saturn align making the two planets appear close.

It's the closest the planets have appeared since March 4 in the year 1226. It last occurred in the summer of 1623, but it wasn't visible on Earth since the planets were just 4 degrees from the sun.

The two planets will not appear this close in the sky again until 2080.

Dec. 21 is also the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. The sun will be at its southernmost position in the sky, no matter where on Earth you happen to be.

