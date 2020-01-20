ST. LOUIS — Howling winds overnight Saturday into Sunday brought a blast of arctic air into the Bi-state region. Despite plenty of sunshine Sunday afternoon, temperatures struggled to get much above 20° in many locations. Wind chills throughout the day have been mainly in the single digits. Even though the gusty winds will ease a bit during the evening and overnight, wind chills are expected to be near zero in many places.

By early Monday morning, a few clouds will be moving in from the northwest. Temperatures will be in the single digits to lower teens and wind chills in some cases a little below zero, mainly north of the metro area.

Clouds will increase during the morning Monday and become mostly cloudy by the afternoon. There is a slim chance of a snow flurry or two west of St. Louis. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper teens and lower 20s for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Warmer weather begins to return by Tuesday afternoon as we climb above freezing. Near-average temperatures can be expected for the end of the week along with a chance of rain or snow showers.

