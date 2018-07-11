ST. LOUIS - A surge of cold air is poised to drop into the region by the end of the week. Friday night into early Saturday, temperatures will drop into the 20s with the coldest areas around 20 degrees.

In preparation for this hard freeze, now is the time to make sure the garden hose is drained and disconnected from the water supply.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available
IMG_6672_1541601566687.PNG

Sprinkler systems should be winterized to prevent water from freezing in the lines and damaging the system.

sprinkler_1541601166268.PNG

It's also a good time to change the air filter on the furnace. This will allow for more efficient air flow keeping your furnace running smoothly.

Another surge of cold air will arrive Monday into Tuesday of next week.

5 On Your Side Android App 5 On Your Side iOS App
Get more news instantly.

Download the 5 On Your Side App for iOS or Android
© 2018 KSDK