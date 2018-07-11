ST. LOUIS - A surge of cold air is poised to drop into the region by the end of the week. Friday night into early Saturday, temperatures will drop into the 20s with the coldest areas around 20 degrees.

In preparation for this hard freeze, now is the time to make sure the garden hose is drained and disconnected from the water supply.

Sprinkler systems should be winterized to prevent water from freezing in the lines and damaging the system.

It's also a good time to change the air filter on the furnace. This will allow for more efficient air flow keeping your furnace running smoothly.

Another surge of cold air will arrive Monday into Tuesday of next week.

