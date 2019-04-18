ST. LOUIS – A severe threat has ended for the bi-state. Cooler and showery weather continues Thursday.

RELATED: Live interactive radar



After a loud and rainy night, expect just plain old rain through your Thursday. It’s cloudy and cool and windy at times too. No severe weather is forecast for the rest of the day nor for the next several days in St. Louis.



Off and on rain will continue into the evening, followed by a dry overnight with chilly temperatures. Friday is windy, cloudy and very cool. Only 50s are forecast with a slight chance of a shower.



The weekend is warmer with a return to sunshine on Saturday. A few more clouds are forecast for Sunday, but overall the weekend is great!

Expect high temperatures near 70 degrees Saturday and around 80 degrees for Sunday.

Showers return next week, with generally mild weather.

5 On Your Side weather app

iPhone | Google Play

5 On Your Side news app

iPhone | Google Play