Check out the current fall foliage map in the St. Louis area

The leaves are changing and we're getting closer to peak season. Every week we will include your photos from around town.

ST. LOUIS — We've all seen the colors on the leaves start to change over the last couple of weeks. While the colors are starting to pop just a bit more recently, we're still about 10 days away from peak fall colors.

Every week, our friends at The Foliage Report compile pictures, videos and messages to update the fall color around the entire United States.

Currently, most of our area is in the "Moderate Color" phase. But, based on some of our viewers' photos, this will likely be upgraded to "High Color" in many areas next week.

Some of our Weather Watchers in our Facebook group have shared some wonderful pictures with us of trees changing in their neighborhoods.

Many trees have started to lose their leaves as a result of those 30 to 40-mph wind gusts we had on back-to-back days.

Even in locations that have struggled to get rain recently, some of the fall colors are still popping. We expect to see more of that over the next few days as temperatures are even cooler and we expect our first hard freeze of the season area-wide.

Do you have photos to share? We'll continue to update this story as the leaves change. Submit your photos to our Facebook group to compare what it's like in your neighborhood and we'll share them on the air!

If you are interested in joining our Facebook group, click here!