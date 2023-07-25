110-degree heat headed towards St. Louis

A heat advisory is in effect from Wednesday through Friday for the St. Louis area. Afternoon temperatures may feel as high as 110 degrees, especially in the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — Dangerous heat continues to build across the greater St. Louis area.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of the area, including the entire St. Louis metro area, beginning Wednesday at 11 a.m. through Friday at 9 p.m. Temperatures are expected to feel as high as 110 degrees Wednesday through Friday afternoon.

Afternoon heat indices are already above 100 Tuesday afternoon as temperatures climbed into the middle 90s. Heat and humidity will continue to be the story into the weekend. The only breaks may come from isolated or scattered thunderstorms, especially Wednesday and again Saturday into Sunday.

Thursday and Friday are likely to be the hottest days in this stretch of hot weather. Click here for the full Weather First forecast.

Dangerous temperatures expected in greater St. Louis region over the coming days 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

This won't be record-setting heat. July into August is traditionally the hottest part of the year in St. Louis. Daily record high temperatures for this time of year are well above 100 degrees.

While not record-setting, the heat can take a toll on your body. The effects of heat are cumulative and several days of these blistering temperatures can impact your body. Remember to check on your neighbors, especially the older folks who may be reluctant to use the air conditioning. Hydrate often, water is best and try to get into the air conditioning as much as possible. Avoid strenuous activities during the peak heating of the afternoon. Wear lightweight, light colored clothing and stay out of the sun if at all possible.

Top St. Louis headlines