Dark mornings ahead | What life with permanent daylight saving would look like

The Sunshine Protection Act passed the Senate Tuesday. Now, it is on its way to the House.

WASHINGTON — A bill to make daylight saving time permanent passed the Senate Tuesday. The Sunshine Protection Act will now go to the House and if it passes then it will go to President Joe Biden's desk.

There is always a lot of complaining this time of year when we spring forward, as we lose an hour of sleep. The complaining arises again in the fall when we gain an hour of sleep and fall back to standard time.

In terms of health, some doctors argue the move to daylight saving time affects our circadian rhythm causing some to stay up too late, even increasing the number of heart-related issues and increasing the number of workplace accidents in the week following the change. Most experts agree that the change back and forth between daylight saving time and standard time is the main concern to our health and well-being.

But are we ready to stay on daylight saving time year-round?

Well, if you work a late morning shift or even the night shift you are probably in favor of it. If you have kids or must leave the house for work early each morning it may be a different story.

Busses are picking kids up all over the DMV as early as 6:20 a.m. If we do not change back then the sunrise on December 15 will not be until 8:19 a.m. leaving most kids in the dark at the bus stop, literally.

Below is an example of what it would look like at the bus stop at 7 a.m. on December 15 if we remain on daylight saving time.

Some would argue that we would be better suited, physically and mentally to remain on standard time. Not switching back and forth would be nice though.