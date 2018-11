The snow hath arrived.

We now have over 850 area schools and business closed.

Many of you are posting images of what you're seeing. We're moving as fast as possible to get them posted.

Photos: St. Louis In The Snow

Photos: St. Louis in the snow Tia Lynn says "guess I'll be stacking our snow-covered pumpkins and calling it a snowman." Jennifer Oliver says her son woke up at 4 a.m. to get the walkway shoveled in south St. Louis Kerri Kingsley sent this amazing picture from Praire du Rocher, IL Christina Fahrholz Middendorf sent this from Overland Tina Juenger White sent this photo from Collinsville, IL NaLoni Leigh Horton sent this from O'Fallon, Missouri Amanda Nicole Hurley sent this photo from Warrenton, Mo. Cara Brown sent this from St. Charles Tim Brewer sent us this picture of the bread aisle at the Tesson Ferry Dierberg last night. Anthony Adam Hill sent this one in. Zach Callanan from the west end of Belleville From Jill Lemr-Merine Jordan Breeden in Eureka Ashley Verace sent this from Troy, Missouri

