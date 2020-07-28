How to see the double meteor shower Tuesday in St. Louis

Look up to see a dazzling display in our night sky ☄️

ST. LOUIS — Get ready for a spectacular show across our night sky Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning.

The southern Delta Aquarids and Alpha Capricornids, two minor meteor showers, will come together to produce upwards of 15-20 meteors per hour for one night only.

To see this meteor shower, look up Tuesday night around midnight. The best viewing will be around and just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Mostly clear skies are expected Tuesday into Wednesday in the St. Louis area so expect to view this celestial event with ease; no binoculars or telescopes needed!

The next meteor shower is in just a couple of weeks, the Perseid meteor shower will return Aug. 11.

