ST. LOUIS – Wednesday is dry with temperatures starting off in the teens again, we will rebound into the mid 30s.

Wednesday night we cloud over and Thursday morning around 4 to 6 a.m. we’ll start to see our first snowflakes move in.

We’re not expecting major accumulation in the immediate St. Louis metro area, but areas to our northeast in the 5 On Your Side viewing area (mostly Illinois) could see up to 1-2 inches of snow through the day on Thursday.

For the S. Louis metro area, we’ll get snowflakes in the morning, but it is not expected to accumulate and will start to mix with rain towards mid-day.

By the evening rush hour, we’ll still have some rain mixing with snow, but for St. Louis it’ll be more rain than snow through the day on Thursday.

Thursday night into Friday, as the system pulls away, any rain that is leftover will switch over to snow. Again, not expecting accumulation.

Temperatures will be relatively warm compared to what we’ve been experiencing this week. Thursday’s high will be near 40 and Thursday night a low of 33.

On Saturday our next storm arrives, we’ll see spring-like thunderstorms.

