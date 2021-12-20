6.2 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Humboldt County, near Eureka

Cal OES said in a tweet there is currently no threat of a Tsunami to the coast.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has struck Petrolia, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 20.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck shortly after 9 a.m. It was centered off the coast of Humboldt County near Eureka.

People reported feeling it, taking to social media to share photos and videos of the damage.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

Cal OES said in a tweet there is currently no threat of a Tsunami to the coast, but ask people to be vigilant as aftershocks continue to hit the region.

Important update: At this time a Tsunami or other threat to the coastline are NOT expected as a result of today’s earthquake.



Please remain vigilant & follow advice from local officials, as several aftershocks in the magnitude 2.5-4 range continue to impact the region. https://t.co/vGU5qlBj37 — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) December 20, 2021

