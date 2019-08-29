BANDON, Oregon — A 6.3 earthquake struck about 170 miles west of Bandon, Oregon this morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake at 8:07 a.m. PT was at a depth of about 7 miles. No tsunami is expected.

Earlier this month, a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck about 260 miles off the Oregon coast, according to the USGS.

"The Pacific-Juan de Fuca Plate boundary offshore of northern California, Oregon, and Washington routinely host moderate size earthquakes," the USGS reported. "Within 250 km of the August 29th event, there were 21 other earthquakes of magnitude 6 and larger over the preceding 100 years."

The largest of these was a 6.9 quake in July of 1991 felt in western Oregon and northern California.

An Oregon State University study from 2008 indicated that 40 years prior, there had been 1,500 quakes of magnitude 4.0 or more along what is called the Blanco Transform Fault Zone, where Thursday's temblor took place.