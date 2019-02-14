ST. LOUIS — There have been far more cloudy days this winter than bright sunny ones. Add that to the long nights and short days and it can cause some of us to get the winter blues.

While it's not uncommon to have a down day a day here or there, Dr. Howard Ilivicky said when that low mood lasts for a couple of weeks at a time, it's time to check in with your doctor.

Low mood, oversleeping, overeating and losing interest in activities are just a few signs of Seasonal Affective Disorder or SAD, a type of depression.

Dr. Ilivicky said it often starts when the clocks change in November and lasts through the winter. For most people, the brighter, longer days of spring bring an end to the depression. SAD is believed to largely be associated with the lack of sunshine during winter.

There are some things you can do to help improve your mood. Ilivicky said get outside. Just being outside, even on a cloudy day, will help your energy levels. He said regular exercise and good diet are also helpful. At work and at home, sit near windows and open the blinds to let the light in.

When the symptoms are more severe, Ilivivky recommends checking in with your primary care doctor for an evaluation. Ilivicky said there are options for treatment including psychotherapy, medications and lifestyle changes.