Are fireworks safe in dry conditions? Sometimes.

Asked and answered. Precautions you should know about before you set off 4th of July fireworks.

WELDON SPRING, Mo. — The red and white tent is up on Wolfrum Road in Weldon Spring. The Fireworks City tent just off the road is easily spotted.

Wesley Spitzmillel manages the site.

"Our most popular firework is the bling-bling," Spitzmillel said. "It's a 200-gram cake, goes for $31 and has a little bit of everything."

While Spitzmillel has sold fireworks for a few years now, he says this year is different. Unlike years past, he has new advice for setting off fireworks.

"I would be careful about setting off in grassy areas. If you are going to do that, I would wet the ground first. Try to be careful, that way because the air is so dry we don't have any fires."

Just over the highway from the Weldon Spring Fireworks City is St. Louis' National Weather Service Office. Matt Bietscher is a meteorologist there.

"Fire is a concern across the United States, especially with warming temperatures over the last several decades," Bietscher said.

This year our region has missed out on many rain chances.

"Because we have been so dry, it's going to be a lot easier for just a couple of sparks to ignite a flame," Bietscher said.

Fields, lawns and forests are all susceptible. For an extra measure of safety, you can call the National Weather Service and ask about fire weather.

"We are here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Just pick up the phone and give us a call," Bietscher says "We are happy to talk to anybody about the fire concerns in their area."