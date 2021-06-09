First 90-degree day is coming to St. Louis soon

Add the effects of the humidity and it will feel like 100 or more in the hottest places

ST. LOUIS — Summertime heat has been slow to develop this year in St. Louis. Through the first nine days of June, we have yet to reach a high of 90 degrees officially at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

That will change before the week ends, as more sunshine allows already warm and muggy air to heat up to near-90 Thursday and into the 90s on Friday into the weekend.

The average first 90-degree day in St. Louis is May 20. While this year is running a bit behind, the longest we've had to wait to reach this particular mark was July 4 back in 1912 and again in 1961.

With dew points remaining in the upper 60s to lower 70s, humidity levels will be high into the first half of the weekend. The combination of heat and humidity will create heat index values in the 90s to around 100 by Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Since we have not had any significant stretch of really warm weather, our bodies are not acclimated to the heat just yet. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday and may help to ease the heat if one develops in your area.

During the afternoon and early evening hours, when the heat index is at its highest, limit physical exertion outside, stay out of the sun if possible and perhaps most important, drink plenty of water. Staying hydrated is key to avoiding heat illness.