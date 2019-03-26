ST CHARLES, Mo. — In northern St. Charles County, where water is isolating some homes as the Mississippi River rises, first responders have a plan to provide emergency services.

Jeremey Hollrah, Deputy Chief with the St. Charles County Ambulance District, says it’s not uncommon for people to stay in their homes even though they may be surrounded by water.

When an ambulance or fire truck can't get there because of flooded roads, Hollrah said they will use boats in emergency situations. He said several of the firefighters and some paramedics have specialized water rescue training. The fire departments in the area have boats as part of the their equipment to respond to issues on the rivers and during floods.

Hollrah said they will usually put three boats in the water for a medical situation so they have enough manpower to accomplish both the medical needs and physical needs of patient and staff. He also notes that some boats also have firefighting equipment, but fighting a fire with a boat is limited on capacity and capabilities.