ST. LOUIS — It's been a bright, breezy, and beautiful day across the bi-state on this Election Day, but the weather pattern becomes more active and much colder as the week progresses.

A strong low pressure system dives in with the jet stream punching south over the Midwest, bringing precipitation and much colder than average air by Thursday.

We'll wake up to cloud cover on Thursday morning, with light rain showers possible by evening. Late Thursday night into early Friday morning, there's a possibility some of that rain could turn over into snow with cold air taking over.

Little to no accumulation is expected, but if grassy surfaces get a coating of snow, it will likely be north of St. Louis on Friday morning. The road impact will resemble a wet morning water on the roads Friday morning.

Over the weekend, our coldest air of the season settles in Friday night. Temperatures fall off into the low 20s around the area, including in metro St. Louis. Wind chill temperatures will fall into the teens; a bitter start to the firearm deer season in Missouri.

Temperatures become a bit more mild after the weekend with highs going back into the upper 40s. The average high for this week in November is around 60 degrees.

