Flash flood threat continues Tuesday

Heavy thunderstorms will dump upwards of 2 to 4 inches of rain through the day Tuesday

ST. LOUIS — Storms moved through the bi-state early Tuesday morning, producing very heavy rainfall and creating pockets of power outages.

Some locations saw up to 2 inches of rainfall Monday night into Tuesday morning, especially on the Illinois side of the river. Along with heavy rain, frequent lightning and thunder also made for a noisy early morning.

At one point early Tuesday, there were more than 2,000 Ameren customers without power. As of 8:30 a.m., there were roughly 1,000 customers without power in St. Louis city. Aside from a few tree limbs, no major damage has been reported so far.

More storms will develop through the day Tuesday and this could lead to flash flooding due to saturated ground and high rainfall rates. Overall, upwards of 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected by the end of Wednesday. There will be some isolated neighborhoods that pick up to 5 to 6 inches of rainfall.

Keep an eye on low lying areas over the next 24 hours along with rapidly-rising creeks and streams. Remember to never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.

The weather turns hotter and drier as we head into the 4th of July weekend.