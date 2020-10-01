GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Two to four inches of additional rain is expected this weekend and people in Granite City are preparing for flash flooding.
"Don't care for it too much," said Sarah Turner.
It's a feeling shared by most people in town.
"We just moved but we had a lot of stuff stored in the basement so we lost quite a bit," Turner said.
Turner isn't the only one who lost things in last summer's flood.
Granite City High School had to shut down after floodwater filled parts of the school.
"We don't need any more time off let me just say that," said Superintendent Jim Greenwald. "I was concerned this morning when I was coming to work, which was in the 5:30 range, just to make sure I hadn't received any phone calls."
Greenwald says he'll be keeping a close eye on the weather during what's looking to be a wet weekend.
"Hoping and praying and doing that reverse rain dance so that it stops raining," added Greenwald.
While the rain falls, the city has fallen into a lawsuit with the Metro East Sanitary District.
"I don't think anyone who's in a leadership position is wanting to be negligent of the sewers and streets and things of that nature," Greenwald said.
But the lawsuits say otherwise, with Metro East Sanitary District and the city placing some of the blame for flooding on each other.
That leaves some people living in Granite City worrying about any significant rainfall.
