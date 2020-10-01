GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Two to four inches of additional rain is expected this weekend and people in Granite City are preparing for flash flooding.

"Don't care for it too much," said Sarah Turner.

It's a feeling shared by most people in town.

"We just moved but we had a lot of stuff stored in the basement so we lost quite a bit," Turner said.

Turner isn't the only one who lost things in last summer's flood.

Granite City High School had to shut down after floodwater filled parts of the school.

"We don't need any more time off let me just say that," said Superintendent Jim Greenwald. "I was concerned this morning when I was coming to work, which was in the 5:30 range, just to make sure I hadn't received any phone calls."

Greenwald says he'll be keeping a close eye on the weather during what's looking to be a wet weekend.

Severe storms roll into St. Louis Friday night ST. LOUIS - The rain started up Thursday and continued through Friday. Inches of rain have already fallen across most of the bi-state. The map below is a radar indicated estimate of rain totals for the 5 On Your Side coverage area. In most places the ground is completely saturated and water is forced to runoff.

RELATED: People in Granite City prepare for flooding ahead of weekend forecast

"Hoping and praying and doing that reverse rain dance so that it stops raining," added Greenwald.

While the rain falls, the city has fallen into a lawsuit with the Metro East Sanitary District.

"I don't think anyone who's in a leadership position is wanting to be negligent of the sewers and streets and things of that nature," Greenwald said.

But the lawsuits say otherwise, with Metro East Sanitary District and the city placing some of the blame for flooding on each other.

That leaves some people living in Granite City worrying about any significant rainfall.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

'It'll be a good test of the system' | Eureka prepares for potential flash flooding EUREKA, Mo. - Eureka city officials say they've fixed a drainage problem that led to flash flooding last summer, and this weekend's rain will be the first test of the work. Twice last summer, several inches of rain fell in just a couple of hours, causing water to rise.

RELATED: Driver shot, crashes into school bus in north St. Louis

RELATED: Man charged after bomb threats at O'Fallon, Missouri businesses

RELATED: Winterfest in downtown St. Louis closed due to weather

RELATED: Biometric screening may make the airport security line at Lambert faster, but it comes at a cost