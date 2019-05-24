GRAFTON, Ill — Memorial Day weekend is usually one of the busiest for the town of Grafton, but flooding is expected to keep those crowds away.

Just 10 days ago, Mayor Rick Eberlin said they were gearing up for the holiday, but with the latest flood predictions, those plans have now shifted.

Grafton has been hit hard by flooding in the past month. The Hog Pit hasn't even able to open their doors for the season.

"I have to drink $1.50 Natty Lights from the 3rd Shute Bar and Grill, that's how tough times are," Hog Pit owner Cory Wiemelt said with a laugh.

Grafton is expecting a 31-foot crest on what's supposed to one of its most profitable weekends.

"We just made it through the winter, so it’s tough," 3rd Shute Bar and Grill's owner Wayne Draper said. "It's starting to play on everybody's nerves, irritating, and it's getting into the wallet and making it tough and make an impact on town on who's going to stay or survive."

Grafton's Memorial Day weekend usually sees around 5,000-10,000 visitors. Main Street is typically bumper to bumper.

With more flooding, businesses are preparing for a less crowded scene.

"So normally on a Thursday, the bar would be full right now there will be lots of activity, people would be dining, but as you can see not the norm," said Cheryl Thompson, a bartender from Grafton Pub.

But some say they are optimistic that this won't put a damper on the rest of their season.

"This weekend is lost and gone, but there’s a lot of weekends after it," Thompson said.

Even though the flooding will stop money from flowing in this weekend, some of the bars will still be open.

