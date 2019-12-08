GRANITE CITY, Ill. — Flash flooding has turned roads into rivers Monday morning in Granite City, Illinois.

Several cars have become stuck on roads throughout the city. The area of 20th Street near Omaha was especially bad.

One driver was seen waiting on the top of his car. Sky5 flew over the scene, showing the man sitting on the roof of his taxi near a railroad crossing. The water was up to the door handles of the vehicle. The man told Granite City firefighters he wanted to stay with his car.

Several other roads were flooded in the area. Vehicles were seen driving through flooded streets. Emergency officials warn drivers to not drive through flooded roadways.

The Granite City Fire Department has received at least 30 calls for service related to the flash floods.

At one point, a woman was seen walking through the floodwaters while holding a small child.

A short time later, a man was spotted pushing his motorcycle along a flooded road. The water was about waist-deep. He eventually made his way to the man who was sitting on top of his taxi. The two talked for a short time before the motorcyclist kept on his way.

As of 6:45 a.m., the police department said there were no current road closures, but that is expected to change later Monday morning.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Granite City and surrounding areas just north of St. Louis until 10:15 a.m. Other parts of the bi-state are under a flash flood watch until 10 a.m.

