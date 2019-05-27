WEST ALTON, Mo. — Residents of West Alton that live east of Highway 67 are urged to leave the area ahead of a controlled release of the Mississippi River Monday night, the Rivers Pointe Fire Protection District said.

In a Facebook post, the fire district said the release will be along Riverlands Way, a natural spillway for the river.

Firefighters are going door to door to notify residents of the plans and to make sure they will be safe. It any residents need help getting out, they should tell firefighters and firefighters will make arrangements.

The district said the tornado sirens will not sound because it is a controlled release. The post said people in flood-ready homes do not need to evacuate.

More flooding coverage:

RELATED: Sandbags, plywood, and bulldozers: Volunteers try to stop river flooding in Portage Des Sioux

RELATED: 'We are ready for business' | Kimmswick still inviting visitors after Strawberry Festival canceled

RELATED: Patrons, businesses try to make best of high water in Grafton