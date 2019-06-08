JEFFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri residents hit by flooding or severe storms in six additional counties can now access federal aid.

Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the state's request to expand a federal major disaster declaration.

The newly included counties are Callaway, Jefferson, Lewis, McDonald, Newton, and Saline counties.

The declaration means residents hurt by flooding or storms from April 29 to July 5 can apply for help with temporary housing, home repairs and replacement of belongings.

President Donald Trump on July 9 approved federal disaster assistance for residents in 20 other counties. Parson's office says so far, more than 1,000 households in those counties have received a total of close to $5 million in federal aid.

