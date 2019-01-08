ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Some much needed financial help is on the way for flood victims in three Missouri counties.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency made the announcement Thursday.

Mike and Sherry Colligan are working on raising one of their rental properties in Portage Des Sioux following recent flood damage. The Colligan's didn't have flood insurance so they're paying for the repairs out of their own pocket.

"Either you come up with the money or you lose your house,” Mike Colligan said.

The Colligan's tenants who live in the house did have flood insurance so they should get some financial relief from FEMA.

"And that would cover hotel stays or cover expenses and that sort of thing,” Colligan said.

FEMA is paying $10 million to three of the hardest-hit counties in Missouri: St. Charles, Lincoln and Pike. St. Charles is getting the biggest share.

Portage Des Sioux Mayor Mark Warner said his auto mechanics business was not damaged, but he had to close his shop for more than seven weeks due to high water.

He said the FEMA money will not help him, but he's glad for those it will.

"I've heard people say that they've gotten some assistance and they've gotten a really good response from FEMA." Warner said.

Mayor Warner said there are 147 homes in Portage Des Sioux and about three-quarters of them have flood damage.

Here’s a breakdown of the FEMA numbers:

$10 million in funding to help people in St. Charles, Lincoln and Pike counties recover from recent flooding and severe storms.

$8.6 million to flood insurance policyholders.

$1.6 million in grants to about 400 households for temporary rental assistance, basic home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance.

St. Charles County

FEMA flood insurance: $5.5 million paid; 413 claims

FEMA grants: $1.1 million provided; 255 households approved

Lincoln County

FEMA flood insurance: $2.4 million paid; 149 claims

FEMA grants: $349,000 provided; 89 households approved

Pike County

FEMA flood insurance: $753,000 paid; 74 claims

FEMA grants: $171,000; 37 households approved

