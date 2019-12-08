ST. LOUIS — Flash flooding is covering streets, leading to submerged cars and water rescues early Monday morning.

One of the worst spots in the area is along Riverview Drive at Hall Street in north St. Louis. Five cars became partially submerged when they drove into the flooded street.

Fire department rescue teams rushed to the scene to help stuck drivers and passengers safely get out of their cars.

The water was higher than waist-deep as the firefighters waded through the floodwater to check on those who were stuck.

A flash flood warning is in effect for northern parts of the bi-state until 10:15 a.m.. Much of the rest of the area is under a flash flood watch until 10 a.m.—including in the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

