ST. LOUIS — With river levels in the St. Louis area hovering around flood stage and water getting onto roads near the Arch, the GO! St. Louis Marathon is getting a new route.

A press release from GO! St. Louis said flooding conditions on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard near the Arch caused them to change the routes for their races on April 7. The routes will change for the marathon, half marathon, marathon relay and 10K.

For the updated routes, click here.

For more information and to register, click here.