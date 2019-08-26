GRANITE CITY, Illinois — When the rain started pooling on the streets in Granite City Sunday, Sarah Kyle pulled out her phone.

"As you can see, it's pretty deep there, and that's right at the corner of where I live," Kyle said pointing to her cell phone video.

Her home is still uninhabitable, so Kyle's staying across the street with her mom. But Sunday's rain made her worry they'd take on water again at the second residence too.

"When we look at a radar, we just keep our fingers crossed that it breaks up around us," Kyle said. "My son calls it 'the Arch Effect' because it breaks up around us, but like today, it wasn't flash flooding. But it came quick."

Almost any amount of rain can be concerning for people who are still pulling possessions from their flooded basements and homes. Granite City received 1.3 inches of rain by 3:50 p.m. Sunday.

Sondra Palmer watched for potential issues as she pulled wet drywall from her finished basement.

"We're watching the weather all the time," She said. "Is it a little rain? Is it heavy rain? And then you look out and make sure it's draining."

Palmer got hit hard by the flooding. Water filled her entire basement, rising into the ground level too. It ruined two of her boys' rooms and countless prized possessions.

"My mom's birthday was last Sunday, and I had to throw away her Bible that she'd had since she was little," she said. "That was the hardest day. Some days are better than others, today's good. We got help. Now it's just about seeing what else we can do to build it back up."

Help came in the form of volunteers from the Southern Baptist Convention, who are removing flood damage from homes in Granite City.

"When you're in somebody's home and you bring out 30-40 years of memories and put them in the dumpster or on the curb, you get very close to those people," Illinois Disaster Relief Director Butch Porter said.

After a disaster, Porter estimates the teams get requests from 80-150 residents. But their Granite City list's up to 408 houses, where work continues for people like Sondra Palmer.

